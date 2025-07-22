Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of WEX worth $9,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WEX by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,046,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,087 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 872,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 823,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $80,535,000. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on WEX from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

WEX stock opened at $154.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.23. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.45 and a 52-week high of $217.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith purchased 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.57 per share, with a total value of $500,734.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,616,061.74. This trade represents a 3.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $183,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This represents a 30.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

