Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWL opened at $155.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12 month low of $118.75 and a 12 month high of $156.55.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

