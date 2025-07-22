Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $8,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 102.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 307.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 6,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $46.54 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $313.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIZZ

About National Beverage

(Free Report)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.