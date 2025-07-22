Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 141,182 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 811,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $9,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGX opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

