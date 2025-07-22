Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,330 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 373.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 662.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 119,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 296.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPX stock opened at $147.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.44 million, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.09. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $149.48.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.