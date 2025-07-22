Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 288,601 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,184,064 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 288,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $7,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,775,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413,685 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 30.5% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,566,000 after buying an additional 2,774,449 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,953,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,106,000 after buying an additional 1,059,449 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 4,041.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 990,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 967,039 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $126.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

