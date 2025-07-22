Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,140 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,140 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Newmont alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $626,074,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $92,693,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Newmont by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,644,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,953 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $76,281,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Up 2.9%

Newmont stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.80. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $61.17. The company has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus set a $63.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.