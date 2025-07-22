Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 41,140 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 162,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,074,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,263,000 after buying an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,520,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,568,000 after buying an additional 2,028,150 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $122,023.75. Following the sale, the director owned 43,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $176,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 74,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,402.50. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock worth $679,813. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. CIBC set a $74.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.49.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.80. Newmont Corporation has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $61.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. Newmont had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

