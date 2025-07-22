Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,082 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 42,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 181,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Davis R. Deadman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,770. The trade was a 17.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.65 per share, with a total value of $53,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,962.25. The trade was a 4.86% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 5.7%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFIN opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.66 and its 200-day moving average is $63.90.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

About Triumph Financial

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.