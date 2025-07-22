Financial Survey: Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL)

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) and Tele Group (OTCMKTS:TMLL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.8% of Vipshop shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vipshop and Tele Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vipshop 0 5 3 0 2.38 Tele Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Vipshop currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 0.31%. Given Vipshop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Vipshop is more favorable than Tele Group.

This table compares Vipshop and Tele Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vipshop 6.87% 18.04% 10.21% Tele Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vipshop and Tele Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vipshop $107.04 billion 0.08 $1.06 billion $1.91 8.26 Tele Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than Tele Group.

Risk and Volatility

Vipshop has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tele Group has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vipshop beats Tele Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products. It also provides internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing. In addition, the company engages in warehousing, retail business, product procurement, and software development and information technology support activities. The company provides branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through retail stores. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Tele Group

Tele Group Corp., a development stage Web 2.0 software company, develops Internet properties and applications primarily in the United States. The company offers a range of search, display, and interactive advertising products to reach and engage targeted consumers. Its products under development consist of NeXplore Search, a search engine, featuring a graphical user interface to allow the user to interact with the search results themselves and the advertisements that are presented to them, as well as to refine their search results by leveraging the collective intelligence of social communities of other users; and NeXplore Ads, a proprietary ad creation and management platform that enables marketers to create, manage, and modify, in real time, targeted interactive online advertising campaigns. The company's developing products also include HitLabel.com, a Web destination to offer music contests, and to provide musicians with viral tools for promoting their work and staying in tune with their fans; MyCircle.com, a universally accessible, application-agnostic social computing platform to offer users with a single, customizable interface for managing various facets of their online activity; and AdCircle, an interactive, graphical, and online classified advertising platform for buyers and sellers. The company was formerly known as NeXplore Corporation and changed its name to Tele Group Corp. in December 2020. Tele Group Corp was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

