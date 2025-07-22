First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FFBC. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 1.1%

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $201.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.80 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 18.65%. First Financial Bancorp.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bancorp.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter valued at $16,615,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,186,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,887,000 after buying an additional 328,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,827,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 669,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 713.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 265,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

