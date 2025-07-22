First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 405,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $8,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSMB. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,027,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,157,000 after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 813,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 100,756 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 374,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $20.11.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

