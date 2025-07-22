Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday.

F has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.37.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ford Motor has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $14.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. The trade was a 20.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

