FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth approximately $459,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $45.14 on Tuesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market cap of $899.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

