Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 237,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,556 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAB. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

GAB opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.57. Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $5.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

