Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Genmab A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 0.9%

GMAB stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $28.56.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Genmab A/S by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 5.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 6.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 210,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

