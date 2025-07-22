George Hill Sells 1,500 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Five Below alerts:

George Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 5th, George Hill sold 4,500 shares of Five Below stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $598,185.00.

Five Below Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $139.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.04. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $142.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $970.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after buying an additional 376,932 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Five Below by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,420,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,012,000 after buying an additional 86,271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Five Below by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,320,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,529,000 after buying an additional 1,072,642 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Below by 26,340.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,361 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $123,601,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.