Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Head-To-Head Comparison

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) and Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Greenpro Capital has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronet Worldwide has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Euronet Worldwide shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenpro Capital -34.13% -20.44% -15.31% Euronet Worldwide 7.88% 26.97% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Euronet Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Greenpro Capital and Euronet Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 0.00 Euronet Worldwide 0 2 5 1 2.88

Euronet Worldwide has a consensus target price of $126.86, suggesting a potential upside of 25.58%. Given Euronet Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronet Worldwide is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Greenpro Capital and Euronet Worldwide”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenpro Capital $3.50 million 4.50 -$710,000.00 ($0.13) -16.00 Euronet Worldwide $3.99 billion 1.09 $306.00 million $6.75 14.97

Euronet Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Greenpro Capital. Greenpro Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Euronet Worldwide, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Euronet Worldwide beats Greenpro Capital on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services. It is also involved in the acquisition and rental of real estate properties held for investment and sale; and provision of company formation advisory, company secretarial, and financial services. In addition, the company provides corporate advisory services, such as company review, bank loan advisory, and bank products analysis, as well as loan and credit, and insurance brokerage services; and wealth planning, administration, charity, tax and legal, trusteeship and risk management, investment planning and management, and business support services, as well as asset protection and management, consolidation, and performance monitoring services. The company was formerly known as Greenpro, Inc. and changed its name to Greenpro Capital Corp. in May 2015. Greenpro Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services. It also offers ATM and POS currency conversion, ATM surcharge, advertising, customer relationship management, mobile top-up, bill payment, fraud management, foreign remittance and cardless payout, banknote recycling, and tax-refund services; and integrated electronic financial transaction software solutions for electronic payment and transaction delivery systems. The epay segment distributes and processes prepaid mobile airtime and other electronic payment products; and provides payment processing services for various prepaid products, cards, and services, as well as vouchers and physical gift fulfillment, and gift card distribution and processing services. This segment operates a network of approximately 821,000 POS terminals. The Money Transfer segment offers consumer-to-consumer and account-to-account money transfer, customers bill payment, check cashing, foreign currency exchange, mobile top-up, and cash management and foreign currency risk management services, as well as payment alternatives, such as money orders and prepaid debit cards. The company was formerly known as Euronet Services, Inc. and changed its name to Euronet Worldwide, Inc. in August 2001. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

