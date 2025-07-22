HC Wainwright Forecasts Legend Biotech Q2 Earnings

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Legend Biotech Corporation Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 17th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LEGN. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.33.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.5%

Legend Biotech stock opened at $42.23 on Monday. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.58 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Legend Biotech’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Legend Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 280.3% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

