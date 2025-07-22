Head to Head Comparison: Equitable (NYSE:EQH) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) and Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of Equitable shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Equitable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Equitable pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equitable pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equitable has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Equitable has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Swiss Re has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Equitable and Swiss Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable 8.50% 79.05% 0.67% Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable and Swiss Re”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable $12.44 billion 1.28 $1.31 billion $3.68 14.19 Swiss Re $45.60 billion 1.20 $3.24 billion N/A N/A

Swiss Re has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Equitable and Swiss Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable 0 1 10 0 2.91 Swiss Re 2 3 1 2 2.38

Equitable currently has a consensus target price of $64.18, suggesting a potential upside of 22.91%. Given Equitable’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equitable is more favorable than Swiss Re.

Summary

Equitable beats Swiss Re on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc., together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement services or products to plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related services to various clients through institutional. The Protection Solutions segment provides life insurance products, such as VUL insurance and IUL insurance, term life, and employee benefits business, such as dental, vision, life, as well as short- and long-term disability insurance products to small and medium-sized businesses. The Wealth Management segment offers discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory accounts, financial planning and advice, life insurance, and annuity products. The Legacy segment consists of the capital intensive fixed-rate GMxB business that includes ROP death benefits. The company was formerly known as AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Equitable Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Equitable Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including property, credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, retakaful, and facultative reinsurance solutions; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, and facultative reinsurance solutions. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment underwrites life and health insurance products. The Corporate Solutions segment offers standard risk transfer covers and multi-line programs to customized solutions. It serves stock and mutual insurance companies, public sector and governmental entities, mid-sized and large corporations, and individuals. The company was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

