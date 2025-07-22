Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,068,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,674,000 after buying an additional 33,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,625,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 46,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,051,000 after purchasing an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 241,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HFWA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Heritage Financial Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.84 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $852.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 15.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

