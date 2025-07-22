Highwoods Properties (HIW) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $203.22 million for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.470 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $24.19 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

