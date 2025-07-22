Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. CAS Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,492,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,877,000 after buying an additional 129,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,672,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,031,000 after buying an additional 373,442 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,385,000 after buying an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,329,000 after buying an additional 512,362 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,045,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,664,000 after buying an additional 443,353 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.66, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.52. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HGV shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,270.60. The trade was a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

