Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HGV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE:HGV opened at $47.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $1,977,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,270.60. This represents a 45.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,422,000 after acquiring an additional 984,166 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $33,047,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $24,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,935,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,329,000 after purchasing an additional 512,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 32.1% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,829,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,441,000 after purchasing an additional 444,240 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

