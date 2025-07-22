Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HUM. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $348.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.57.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $223.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.87 and its 200 day moving average is $257.29. Humana has a 1 year low of $206.87 and a 1 year high of $406.09.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $36,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

