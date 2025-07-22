Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR) Stock Position Trimmed by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:NAPR – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,211,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,546,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $850,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April by 694.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter.
Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance
NAPR stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $260.16 million, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $43.80 and a 52 week high of $52.10.
About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – April
The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – April (NAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.
