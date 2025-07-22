INPLAY OIL CP Q2 EPS Estimate Increased by Atb Cap Markets

Get INPLAY OIL CP alerts:

INPLAY OIL CP (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of INPLAY OIL CP in a report released on Thursday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for INPLAY OIL CP’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for INPLAY OIL CP’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of INPLAY OIL CP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

INPLAY OIL CP Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IPOOF opened at $7.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market cap of $205.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. INPLAY OIL CP has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $9.91.

INPLAY OIL CP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is an increase from INPLAY OIL CP’s previous dividend of $0.07. INPLAY OIL CP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 268.97%.

About INPLAY OIL CP

(Get Free Report)

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for INPLAY OIL CP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPLAY OIL CP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.