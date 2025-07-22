Insider Buying: Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) Insider Buys 8,710 Shares of Stock

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Maughan purchased 8,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.93) per share, with a total value of £12,455.30 ($16,790.64).

Ryan Maughan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ryan Maughan bought 368 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.81) per share, with a total value of £493.12 ($664.76).

On Tuesday, May 20th, Ryan Maughan purchased 3,352 shares of Transense Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £4,491.68 ($6,055.11).

Transense Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TRT opened at GBX 145 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 152.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 140.98. The stock has a market cap of £21.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.38. Transense Technologies plc has a 1-year low of GBX 110 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.90 ($2.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

About Transense Technologies

Transense is a developer of specialist wireless sensor systems used to enable real-time data gathering and monitoring. Products include the patent protected Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) sensor technology, used to improve equipment power, performance, reliability and efficiency; iTrack, Transense’s Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, recently licensed to Bridgestone Corporation, the world’s largest tyre producer, under a ten-year deal; and a range of intelligent tyre monitoring equipment under the Translogik brand.

