Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,128,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 751,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,729 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 263,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 55,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

