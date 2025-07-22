Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Holdings Trimmed by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 188.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

PDBC stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.18.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.