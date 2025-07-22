IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $90.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $227.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

