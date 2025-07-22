IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 495.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,076.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 85,889 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $74.43 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics Corporation has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $90.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.90.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 21.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Corporation will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

