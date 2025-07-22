IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Price Performance
IRS opened at $14.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.21. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.41.
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $117.45 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 25.95%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
