iShares China Large-Cap ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 309,376 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 189,005 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $38.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 283.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,228,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,607,602 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,495,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,950,000 after buying an additional 10,378,106 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $284,898,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,286.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,290,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146,643 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,731.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,398,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,132 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

