iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 28,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 552.0% during the 1st quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,716,000 after acquiring an additional 742,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $56.64 and a one year high of $73.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.0595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

