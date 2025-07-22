Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Itron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Itron by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Itron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Itron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Itron by 6.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $60,808.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 20,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,357.45. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $137.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. Itron had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.34%. Itron’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

