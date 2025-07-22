Jakob Sigurdsson Buys 32,467 Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA) Stock

Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) insider Jakob Sigurdsson acquired 32,467 shares of Coats Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £24,999.59 ($33,701.25).
Shares of LON COA opened at GBX 73 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Coats Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 64.80 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 104.20 ($1.40).
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.48) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th.
Coats is a world leader in thread manufacturing and structural components for apparel and footwear, as well as an innovative pioneer in performance materials. These critical solutions are used to create a wide range of products, including ones that provide safety and protection for people, data and the environment.
