Joseph K. Belanoff Sells 615 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total value of $45,319.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,801,955.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0%
CORT stock opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $117.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.15.
Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 33,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 99.5% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 10.2% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.
Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
