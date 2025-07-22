KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

KALA BIO (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KALA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on KALA BIO in a report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of KALA BIO from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KALA BIO in a research report on Monday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $5.70 on Friday. KALA BIO has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.88.

In related news, Director Mark T. Iwicki sold 13,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $53,040.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,316.33. This trade represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,335 shares of company stock valued at $162,876. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALA. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KALA BIO by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,201,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,341,000 after buying an additional 310,559 shares during the period. SR One Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. SR One Capital Management LP now owns 598,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after purchasing an additional 155,279 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KALA BIO by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 298,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,582 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of KALA BIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in KALA BIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,604,000. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KALA BIO, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for rare and severe eye diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include KPI-012, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defects.

