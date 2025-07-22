KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 697.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,887 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $4,641,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of KBR by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KBR by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KBR by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Price Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $72.60.

KBR Announces Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. KBR had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is 22.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of KBR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $1,056,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 802,361 shares in the company, valued at $42,372,684.41. This trade represents a 2.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

