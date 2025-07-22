KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $775.00 to $960.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. KLA traded as high as $945.87 and last traded at $931.88, with a volume of 682033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $937.08.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLAC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price target (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $852.56.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of KLA

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 40.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in KLA by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $850.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $754.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.26 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

