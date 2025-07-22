Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading 3.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $70.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions traded as high as $61.05 and last traded at $61.09. 1,791,612 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 2,212,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KTOS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 6,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $202,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 282,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,514,693.32. The trade was a 2.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,990.04. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,572 shares of company stock worth $5,586,226 over the last three months. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Rovida Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,789,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $488,332,000 after buying an additional 1,728,179 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,118,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 129.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,585 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,944,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.25 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

