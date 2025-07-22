Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Estimate for Zoetis Earnings

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zoetis in a research note issued on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Leerink Partnrs has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zoetis’ current full-year earnings is $6.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zoetis’ FY2026 earnings at $6.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Leerink Partners lowered Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $147.31 on Monday. Zoetis has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 55.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.91%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,930. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

