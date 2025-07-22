Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,828,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,352 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $20,337,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,178,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,992,000 after buying an additional 505,634 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,147,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 480,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $8,140,000. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRT. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.65.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.66. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

