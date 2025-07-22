Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:LAD opened at $310.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.01 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.50.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total value of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

