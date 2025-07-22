L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

L’Oreal SA (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.
LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered L’Oreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered L’Oreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.
L’Oreal Stock Up 0.5%
L’Oreal Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.2082 per share. This represents a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd.
About L’Oreal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
