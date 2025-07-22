Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $53.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.86.

LAZR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 333,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 21,468 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 20,160.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 231,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 230,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Luminar Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $881,000. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LAZR opened at $3.05 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $18.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 million. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

