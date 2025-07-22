Lyft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 59,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 40,537 call options.

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYFT shares. Bank of America lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Lyft from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lyft from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

In related news, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lyft by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

