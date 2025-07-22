Lyft Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 59,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical volume of 40,537 call options.
Lyft Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $13.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.20.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Lyft had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lyft will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft
In related news, CEO John David Risher bought 6,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.29 per share, with a total value of $99,966.02. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,791,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,289,588.60. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jill Beggs sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $25,796.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,863.47. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,732 shares of company stock worth $347,159 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lyft by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,166 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lyft by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,286 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,022 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
