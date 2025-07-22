Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,727.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,727.75.

Separately, Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

MKL stock opened at $2,000.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,951.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1,871.15. Markel Group has a 12-month low of $1,491.03 and a 12-month high of $2,063.68.

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,430.08. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $9,188,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 36.6% in the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 166.7% in the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

