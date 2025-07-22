Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets set a $110.00 price target on Merus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merus from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRUS

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.00. Merus has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $64.00.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.23). Merus had a negative return on equity of 35.99% and a negative net margin of 506.73%. The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Merus will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 34,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $1,793,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,586,340. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Merus by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at $363,000. Avanza Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Merus by 14.1% in the second quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 3,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB boosted its position in shares of Merus by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merus by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.